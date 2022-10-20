Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield leaders hold groundbreaking ceremony for new Matoaca fire station

The new fire station is expected to be done in Jan. 2024
Chesterfield leaders broke ground on a new fire station in Matoaca.
Chesterfield leaders broke ground on a new fire station in Matoaca.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On Thursday morning, Chesterfield leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Matoaca fire station along Hickory Road.

The new 15,000-square foot station will replace the 60-year-old facility county leaders said has reached the end of an effective service life.

The new station will have modern equipment and is being built in a location county officials said will enhance response times.

“This will allow firefighters to reach the scene of a fire or a life-threatening emergency faster and, as Dr. Casey mentioned, will bring more than 2,800 new addresses to the county within five road miles of a fire station,” said Fire Chief Loy Senter.

Kevin Carroll, who represents the Matoaca District for the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors, also said this new facility will bring more resources into the community.

“Moving the station here is being able to deploy resources quicker and more equitable through this section of the county,” Carroll said. “We have to move our stations, or build new stations, on the internal sections of the county in order to reach the new populations as they’re built out.”

Work on the new fire station is expected to start later this month and the project is expected to be done in Jan. 2024.

