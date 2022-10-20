Healthcare Pros
3 injured after car crashes into USPS mail carrier vehicle in Chesterfield

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Three people have been taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a mail carrier vehicle in Chesterfield Thursday evening.

On Oct. 20 around 6 p.m., Chesterfield police say a car crashed into USPS mail carrier while delivering mail in the 7300 block of Elkhart Road.

Police say one adult and one infant were in the car. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The mail carrier was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.

