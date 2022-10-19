Wednesday Forecast: Frost/freeze to start the day then cool sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We start the day with our first widespread frost/freeze of autumn, then a cool and sunny day with another frost/freeze expected tonight

Wednesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning frost or freeze, then Mostly sunny and very cool. Lows in the mid to low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Morning frost or freeze likely. Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s

Sunday: Partly Sunny, 20% Chance of rain. We can’t completely rule out the potential of an offshore system to bring eastern Virginia rain. Lows in the upper 40s, high around 70

Monday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. Rain chance: 20%

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

