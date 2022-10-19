Virginia Tourism partners with clothing company for merchandise project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) and Roanoke fashion brand Humble Hustle Clothing want to bring home the message “The Outdoors are Better Together” with a new merchandise collection.

This is the first ever VTC public-private merchandise partnership with another state agency and a private partner. Each partner helps to combine creative and promotional efforts focused on inclusivity and diversity in the outdoors. Therefore, expanding exposure to Virginia’s wide range of outdoor recreation products and companies. Through merchandise sales, this partnership and collaboration will fund the Humble Hikes Program, an initiative The Humble Hustle Company started to expose inner-city youth to outdoor recreation and the wonders of their local environment.

“This first-of-its-kind project is a wonderful step in the right direction towards cultivating a collaborative environment that encourages cross-agency and public-private initiatives,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “The partnership between VTC, DWR and Humble Hustle Clothing is a worthy program to promote and grow outdoor recreation to a wider and more diverse audience throughout the Commonwealth and for all who think that Virginia is for Outdoor Lovers.”

The Humble Hustle Company empowers inner-city youth throughout Roanoke and the surrounding area by providing access and exposure to outdoor recreation, entrepreneurial education and community-centric leadership development opportunities.

“Coming from a smaller city, you usually only see collaborative projects like this happen with larger-scale brands and organizations, but that doesn’t mean the small grassroots ones are not getting the work done too. I believe this innovative project will show how creativity and collaboration can uplift the voices that often go unheard and the communities that often get overlooked. It’s a dream come true to know that designing clothes will provide a way for us to get even more kids outside. Our team is committed to exposing, educating, and empowering young people, and we will intentionally show the world that “The Outdoors are Better Together.”

The collaboration debuted at the popular outdoor event GoFest in Roanoke on Oct. 14 to promote wildlife-related outdoor recreation and the many health benefits of spending time outside.

