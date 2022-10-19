Healthcare Pros
Student remains hospitalized after Dinwiddie school fire

Officials say fire started during a flammable liquid demonstration involving methanol
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - One of the students injured in a fire at a Dinwiddie High School remains in the hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

Two of those injured and taken to the hospital have been released and are expected to remain there “for some time.”

Officials said the fire started during a flammable liquid demonstration involving methanol.

Vapor from a demonstration remained in the air and caused “flame jetting” during a second demonstration by the teacher, officials said. The fire ignited and traveled diagonally across the room about 10 feet until it reached a whiteboard.

Those injured in the fire were directly in that path. The school division says according to statements from students, safety equipment such as goggles were not used during the experiment.

Officials say that the use of methanol was acceptable to be using in a classroom setting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

