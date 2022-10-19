Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Some McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.
Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.(Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are testing out a sweet team-up.

The two companies announced Tuesday that McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine locations in the Louisville, Kentucky area as part of a small test for the companies.

The select restaurants will carry three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular pastries, including its original glazed doughnut.

The sweet treats will be delivered fresh every day to the locations and customers will be able to buy them all day, while supplies last.

The new menu additions will only be available for a limited time.

Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Police says one student is in critical condition.
‘My heart dropped’: Student in critical condition after stabbing at Henrico middle school
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Police give new details after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota
Kings Dominion announced that it will add additional weekends to the calendar in January,...
Kings Dominion will operate year-round starting in 2023
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Shooting in Henrico apartment complex leaves one man dead

Latest News

The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
Sleep may be as important for heart health as diet, study says
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Crews were called to the 7000 block of Desert Candle Drive for the report of a structure fire.
Dog killed, family displaced in Chesterfield house fire
This combination of booking photos provided by the El Paso, Texas, County Sheriff's Office on...
Migrant survivors of West Texas shooting detained by ICE