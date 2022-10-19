Richmond 17-year-old identified in Fairfield Court murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police continue investigating after a teen’s body was found in a trash can in Fairfield Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials arrived at the 2200 block of 23rd street around 2:37 p.m. on Oct.19. Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond police confirmed the body was found in a trash can and confirmed it was a 17-year-old.

Richmond NAACP later identified the teen as Tamel Durant. There will be a candlelight vigil for Tamel on Monday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. at Chimborazo Park at 3215 East Broad Street in Richmond.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras confirmed the teen was an RPS student in an email sent to families Thursday evening.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact Major Crimes, Detective A. Coates, at 804-646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

