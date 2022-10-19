Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Real estate tax credit proposal could help Richmond homeowners with assessment concerns

A new proposal is emerging in the debate over how to provide Richmond homeowners with some tax...
A new proposal is emerging in the debate over how to provide Richmond homeowners with some tax relief.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new proposal is emerging in the debate over providing Richmond homeowners with some tax relief.

“A lot of residents right now are dealing with the pinch on their wallets. With assessments, inflation, gas prices, food prices, and so we’re going to do our best to understand what our options are to support what we control,” said Andreas Addison, Richmond City Council.

A potential $0.04 real estate tax credit refund is on the table. Details are expected to emerge during a city finance committee meeting Thursday.

But here’s the math. Take the average home price right now in Richmond, which is $340,000. If approved, that homeowner would get back $136.

The new idea will now compete with other proposals to lower the tax rate in Richmond from $1.20 to either $1.16 or $1.10 per 100 dollars of assessed value. But those proposals would not go into effect until January.

“What we are going to do is look at immediate fixes, things we have as options today. I think a real estate tax credit refund would be one of the options I think is more quickly done, rather than looking at a tax rate reduction,” said Addison.

Rising assessments are forcing councilors and city hall to devise a plan. On average, city assessments went up 13%. But many areas like Manchester and Forest Hill saw more significant increases.

“I would rather focus on first what can be done tomorrow, and I think a real estate tax credit refund would be the best place to start because that’s something we can start processing for payments tomorrow,” said Addison.

Councilor Addison also says the results of a land value tax study will come back early next year. That would be a way to tax land and improvements, like the home on it, at different rates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Police says one student is in critical condition.
‘My heart dropped’: Student in critical condition after stabbing at Henrico middle school
36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Police give new details after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Kings Dominion announced that it will add additional weekends to the calendar in January,...
Kings Dominion will operate year-round starting in 2023
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Shooting in Henrico apartment complex leaves one man dead

Latest News

Students were evacuated following an incident within a Dinwiddie High School chemistry...
Student remains hospitalized after Dinwiddie school fire
Breeze Airways will be adding nonstop fares to Phoenix on Feb. 10 starting from $99 one way.
Breeze Airways to offer flight from RIC to Phoenix
Chesterfield/Colonial Heights to host Christmas Mother fundraiser
Chesterfield/Colonial Heights to host Christmas Mother fundraiser
OB/GYN discusses pregnancy and loss
OB/GYN discusses pregnancy and loss