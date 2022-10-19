Police: Man charged with killing 4 at Virginia home

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a couple, their 19-year-old daughter and a 36-year-old man were found dead in their home after a fellow resident, who is now charged with murder, called 911 to report a shooting.

Prince William County Police Chief Police Peter Newsham says officers called to a Woodbridge home Monday found two men and two women dead.

He says David Maine was found nearby and later charged with four counts of second-degree murder.

Newsham identified the dead as Miguel Duran Flores, Kelly Victoria Sotelo, their daughter Karrie Ayline Sotelo and Richard Julio Jesus Revollar Corrales, who also lived in the home.

Police say three were fatally shot, but the cause of the fourth person’s death hasn’t yet been determined.

