Police investigate after body found in Fairfield Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police and forensics are on the scene where a body was found on Wednesday afternoon in Fairfield Court.

Officials arrived at the 2200 block of 23rd street around 2:37 p.m. on Oct.19. Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at 804-646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.