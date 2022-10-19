Police give new details after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - New details have emerged in the AMBER Alert out of Hampton.

WAVY reports, the two missing children were found safely in North Dakota Monday night.

Their father, Timothy Truitt, 36, was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for felony abduction.

Police also arrested Amelia Hamilton, the children’s mother. She has been charged with child neglect, possession of meth, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary investigation revealed, the children’s guardian drove the children and Truitt to Walmart on Sunday. That’s when Truitt managed to get away from the guardian and take off with the kids.

