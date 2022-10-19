October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week.

In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250.

“Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Areas alongside the road had a dusting of snow early in the day, with flurries continuing to fall in the area around 11 a.m.

Low temperatures across Virginia dipped into the 30s this week, prompting frost and freeze warnings. Temperatures are expected to rebound this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.