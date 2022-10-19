News to Know for Oct. 19: Brookland Middle School stabbing; Nestle cookie recall; First widespread frost of Autumn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday!

7th Grader in Critical Condition After Stabbing at Middle School

A seventh grader is in police custody and facing multiple charges after stabbing inside a Henrico middle school.

BROOKLAND UPDATE 🚨 Henrico Police tell me the altercation took place between two 7th grade students - says the victim of the stabbing is in critical condition. The other student is in custody. @NBC12 — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) October 18, 2022

That seventh grader is facing charges of malicious wounding, felony stabbing, and possession of a knife on school grounds.

Police say the stabbing happened just before noon yesterday at Brookland Middle School inside the school’s locker room.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

This comes just one day after a brawl broke out at Highland Springs High School, which hurt one resource officer and several students.

Counselors and mental health resources will be on-site at Brookland Middle School on Wednesday to help these students cope with what happened.

Family Mourns Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

A family heartbroken - after their loved one's life is taken.

Police say Skyler Steak was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver along Midlothian Turnpike Sunday night.

His fiance Rebecca O’Berry was with him at the time. She says they were on their way back from the store.

That’s when Chesterfield Police say a Kia Optima hit them.

O’Berry was hurt and taken to the hospital. She says the two were planning to get married next year.

Police say the suspect, Vivian Whiting-Bailey stopped but then left the scene. She later came back as officers conducted their investigation.

She now faces charges of DUI and felony hit-and-run.

Press Conference Over Fire Inside Dinwiddie High School Classroom

3 students and one teacher were taken to the hospital after an incident inside a chemistry classroom. (Source; NBC12 | NBC12)

Four students and a teacher were burned after some kind of lab demonstration inside a chemistry classroom last week.

The county’s fire department, sheriff’s office, and school division are set to hold a joint press conference at 2 this afternoon.

Nationwide Recall of Nestle Toll House Cookie Dough

Nestle said no other Toll House products were included in the recall, and there had been no related illnesses or injuries reported. (FDA)

Nestle Toll House is recalling some of its chocolate chip cookies because there could be plastic pieces in the treat.

The recall impacts Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products.

They were produced between June and September of 2022.

The FDA is urging you not to eat this cookie dough, and to return it for a refund.

First Widespread Frost/Freeze of Autumn

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for morning frost or freeze, then it will be mostly sunny and very cool.

Lows will be in the mid to low 30s and highs in the upper 50s.

