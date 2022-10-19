Healthcare Pros
Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting

Henrico Police are still working to figure out what exactly happened and will be actively...
Henrico Police are still working to figure out what exactly happened and will be actively investigating the intersection for an extended amount of time.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a shooting in Henrico Tuesday evening.

On Oct. 18, just after 9 p.m., a man approached an off-duty officer at Laburnum and Carolina Avenues intersection with gunshots on his lower half. Henrico Fire/EMS took him to the hospital with serious injuries.

Henrico Police are still working to figure out what exactly happened and will be actively investigating the intersection for an extended amount of time.

Anyone with information on this incident or who may have witnessed what occurred can call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

