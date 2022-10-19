Healthcare Pros
Dog killed, family displaced in Chesterfield house fire

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services are investigating a townhome fire that left a dog dead and displaced a family.

Crews were called to the 7000 block of Desert Candle Drive for the report of a structure fire.

Officials said that the fire left one dog dead, and displaced two adults and two children. No other injuries were reported.

It was determined that fire and smoke damage was found in one home.

Those displaced are being assisted by family.

