Construction on I-95 bridges in Fredericksburg will lead to overnight delays

Motorists should expect delays of 30 minutes or more
Nearby residents will hear the nighttime operations.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Construction on eight bridges in the Fredericksburg area will cause full traffic stops and overnight delays on I-95.

Crews are building a 10-mile extension of express lanes in the middle of I-95 in Stafford from Route 610 and Route 17.

There will be full stops overnight for up to 30 minutes between exit 126 in Spotsylvania and exit 136 near Centreport Parkway.

VDOT is working on eight different bridges in the area, including two I-95 overpasses. Crews must stop traffic on both north and southbound lanes between midnight and 3 a.m.

Starting at 10 p.m., I-95 will be to one lane near the work zones each evening ahead of the 30-minute interval traffic stops beginning Monday, Oct. 17, through early Friday, Oct. 21.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes or plan for extended traffic delays.

Demolition is expected to be complete by the end of the month.

