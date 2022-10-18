Tuesday Forecast: Chilly and sunny with a frost or freeze tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny and chilly weather for a couple of days, then a pleasant warmup toward the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

First Alert: A frost or freeze is likely Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Wednesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning frost or freeze likely. Mostly sunny and very cool. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Morning frost or freeze likely. Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Sunday: Partly Sunny, 20% Chance of rain. We can’t yet rule out the potential of an offshore system to bring some areas of rain. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. Rain chance: 20%

