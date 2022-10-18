Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Tuesday Forecast: Chilly and sunny with a frost or freeze tonight

First Alert Weather Day tomorrow for widespread frost
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny and chilly weather for a couple of days, then a pleasant warmup toward the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

First Alert: A frost or freeze is likely Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Wednesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning frost or freeze likely. Mostly sunny and very cool. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Morning frost or freeze likely. Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Sunday: Partly Sunny, 20% Chance of rain. We can’t yet rule out the potential of an offshore system to bring some areas of rain. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. Rain chance: 20%

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt are believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for missing Hampton toddlers believed to be in danger
Vivian Whiting-Bailey of Chesterfield, was arrested for a DUI and felony hit and run after...
Woman charged with DUI in fatal Chesterfield hit-and-run
Shortly after 9 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to Highland Springs High School for a...
Pepper spray used to break up fight; school resource officer assaulted
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
When officers responded to South 22nd Street they found a man shot to death inside a car.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Shockoe Bottom shooting

Latest News

Forecast: Drier, much cooler weather arrives overnight
Richmond usually sees its first freeze on average around November 1. If we hit 32 degrees...
First Alert Weather Day: Freeze likely Wednesday and Thursday morning
We’re watching frost/freeze potential during the mid-week.
Monday Forecast: A scattered evening downpour followed by a cold blast
Monday Forecast: Early morning showers then a strong cold front late
Monday Forecast: Early morning showers then a strong cold front late