Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

RPS to look at restricting cell phone usage

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools may be adopting a plan to help keep students off their cell phones during school hours.

During Monday night’s school board meeting, school leaders presented data from last year. That data showed the school division saw nearly 120 infractions where students were on their cell phones when they were not supposed to be.

School leaders say the issue when it comes to cell phones is it’s harder for the district to restrict what students can see. For example, if the cell phones are on cellular and not the school’s wifi, this means students can oftentimes access sites that should be blocked.

School board member Kenya Gibson says a major concern is YouTube not being blocked.

“Right now I’m logged in as a student and students are able to access videos on YouTube with the F word with the N-word. I’m looking at a graphic right now that says two bullets in his chest make an expletive, expletive, expletive holla,” Gibson said.

According to the same data, YouTube is the top site used by students who are on it for an average of more than four hours a day.

During the meeting, a motion was approved to find solutions addressing cell phone usage during class time. According to that motion, the superintendent will look at methods that other schools are using.

Superintendent Jason Kamras will present his recommendations in January.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt were found with their father Timothy...
Missing Hampton toddlers found safe
Vivian Whiting-Bailey of Chesterfield, was arrested for a DUI and felony hit and run after...
Woman charged with DUI in fatal Chesterfield hit-and-run
Shortly after 9 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to Highland Springs High School for a...
Pepper spray used to break up fight; school resource officer assaulted
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
When officers responded to South 22nd Street they found a man shot to death inside a car.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Shockoe Bottom shooting

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
2 men seriously hurt in Henrico double shooting
Henrico police confirm a fight between a group of students at Highland Springs High School
‘It was a lot to take in’: Parent reacts to Highland Springs school brawl
The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt were found with their father Timothy...
Missing Hampton toddlers found safe
Two men are in the hospital with serious injuries after they were shot at an apartment complex...
News to Know for Oct. 18: 2 men hurt in shooting; RPS looks at restricting cell phone usage; Highland Springs fight