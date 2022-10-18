RPS to look at restricting cell phone usage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools may be adopting a plan to help keep students off their cell phones during school hours.

During Monday night’s school board meeting, school leaders presented data from last year. That data showed the school division saw nearly 120 infractions where students were on their cell phones when they were not supposed to be.

School leaders say the issue when it comes to cell phones is it’s harder for the district to restrict what students can see. For example, if the cell phones are on cellular and not the school’s wifi, this means students can oftentimes access sites that should be blocked.

School board member Kenya Gibson says a major concern is YouTube not being blocked.

“Right now I’m logged in as a student and students are able to access videos on YouTube with the F word with the N-word. I’m looking at a graphic right now that says two bullets in his chest make an expletive, expletive, expletive holla,” Gibson said.

According to the same data, YouTube is the top site used by students who are on it for an average of more than four hours a day.

During the meeting, a motion was approved to find solutions addressing cell phone usage during class time. According to that motion, the superintendent will look at methods that other schools are using.

Superintendent Jason Kamras will present his recommendations in January.

