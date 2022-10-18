Healthcare Pros
Richmond opens cold weather shelters ahead overnight freeze

Both shelters will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Both shelters will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is opening two new temporary shelters starting Tuesday night through Thursday evening as temperatures fall below 40 degrees the next few days.

There will be a women’s shelter open northside with up to 16 beds at the EDI Senior Center on 700 N. 26th Street.

There is also a men’s shelter southside with up to 50 beds at the United Nations Church on 1901 Wall Street.

Both shelters will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

