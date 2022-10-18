Healthcare Pros
RHHD to open new Covid-19 booster clinics for children ages 5 and up

Children are now eligible for Covid-19 booster shots for ages 5 and up.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are planning to open COVID-19 booster clinics for children ages 5 years and older.

According to the FDA and CDC, children 5 years and older are now eligible for a Pfizer bivalent booster and children 6 years and older are now eligible for a Moderna bivalent booster if it’s been at least two months since their last dose.

“This is great news for parents and children; staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines is the best way to keep community levels low,” says Dr. Elaine Perry, Director of RHHD. “The bivalent booster offers additional protection against Omicron variants, which cause most of the current COVID-19 cases in the United States.”

RHHD has currently paused offering boosters to children in this age range and will begin ordering supplies and adjusting clinic schedules to provide bivalent boosters to children as soon as possible. Clinic dates and appointments will be added to RHHD’s website once they are available.

“We anticipate that finding an appointment might be a little more difficult during the first couple of weeks when clinics are ramping up, and demand is high… this is what we typically see whenever a new population becomes eligible for a vaccine,” explains Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager at RHHD. “However, we anticipate more and more opportunities to open up at local health districts, pharmacies, and private providers in the next couple of weeks.”

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccination opportunities, visit rhhd.gov or call 804-205-3501.

