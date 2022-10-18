Police seek suspect who allegedly stole several items from Richmond business
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are continuing their search for a suspect allegedly involved in a burglary last month.
Police say on Sept. 25 between the hours of 2:20 - 4:30 a.m., the suspect entered a closed business in the 1600 block of Williamsburg Road and stole several items.
The suspect used a City of Richmond supercan to carry the items and left the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
