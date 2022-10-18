Police seek suspect who allegedly stole several items from Richmond business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are continuing their search for a suspect allegedly involved in a burglary last month.

Police say on Sept. 25 between the hours of 2:20 - 4:30 a.m., the suspect entered a closed business in the 1600 block of Williamsburg Road and stole several items.

The suspect used a City of Richmond supercan to carry the items and left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.