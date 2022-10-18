Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police search for suspects involved in armed gas station robbery

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying these four men.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying these four men.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four suspects are being investigated following an armed robbery at a convenience store gas station.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 four men entered a gas station located in the 1200 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.

The men threatened an employee with guns and demanded cash.

The suspects were able to get away with the cash and were seen leaving on foot towards Duston Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the four suspects involved.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 9 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to Highland Springs High School for a...
Pepper spray used to break up fight; school resource officer assaulted
The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt are believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for missing Hampton toddlers believed to be in danger
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Vivian Whiting-Bailey of Chesterfield, was arrested for a DUI and felony hit and run after...
Woman charged with DUI in fatal Chesterfield hit-and-run
Richmond Police on the scene of a shooting on Westover Hills Boulevard.
Two men suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting

Latest News

Children are now eligible for Covid-19 booster shots for ages 5 and up.
RHHD to open new Covid-19 booster clinics for children ages 5 and up
The finding from a study by the Joint Audit review and commission show that and it shows...
Study shows Petersburg and Richmond could sustain casino’s together
Henrico police confirm a fight between a group of students at Highland Springs High School
‘It was a lot to take in’: Parent reacts to Highland Springs school brawl
Study shows Petersburg and Richmond could sustain casino’s together
Study shows Petersburg and Richmond could sustain casino’s together