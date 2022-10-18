Police search for suspects involved in armed gas station robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four suspects are being investigated following an armed robbery at a convenience store gas station.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 four men entered a gas station located in the 1200 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.

The men threatened an employee with guns and demanded cash.

The suspects were able to get away with the cash and were seen leaving on foot towards Duston Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the four suspects involved.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

