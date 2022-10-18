News to Know for Oct. 18: 2 men hurt in shooting; RPS looks at restricting cell phone usage; Highland Springs fight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Tuesday!

2 Men Seriously Hurt in Henrico Double Shooting

Police were called to the Williamsburg Village Apartments around 11:30 last night.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed what happened is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Youngkin Announces “Operation Bold Blue Line” Plan to Reduce Violent Crime

Flanked by law enforcement at an event in Norfolk, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his plan to tackle crime.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces a five-part plan he says will reduce homicides, shootings, and violent crime across the commonwealth.

Tune in as I announce the Operation Bold Blue Line Initiative, w/ five clear steps:



Invest in our law enforcement



Recruit more law enforcement



Provide more training & equipment



Hire more prosecutors



Increase our support for victims & witnesseshttps://t.co/aCP5kcioIW — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) October 17, 2022

Dubbed “Operation Bold Blue Line” the governor will propose funding in the upcoming budget to fix wage compression issues for state law enforcement. The plan also calls on the General Assembly to reinstate the presumption against bail for repeat violent offenders.

Gov. Youngkin also wants to hire a handful of cross-trained prosecutors to help in a variety of cities including Richmond and Petersburg.

Students Pepper Sprayed, SRO Hurt in Fight

Police say a security resource officer sprayed his pepper-spray to de-escalate the situation.

This all unfolded at Highland Springs High School yesterday morning.

One mother says her son, who was not involved in the fight was hit by the pepper spray and suffered serious burns. She says the school didn’t notify families about what happened until an hour and a half after the altercation.

Police say the fight is still under investigation.

School leaders say additional counselors will be in the building today for students and staff.

RPS To Look At Restricting Cell Phone Usage

Richmond School leaders are working to address the recent violence and how it relates to what students are accessing online.

RPS is looking to possibly further restrict cell phone use in the classroom.

Last night, the board passed a motion to revisit RPS’ cell phone policy.

The superintendent will look at methods other school divisions are using, including what Hopewell has done with putting devices in sealed pockets.

Superintendent Jason Kamras will present these recommendations in January.

Chilly & Sunny Tuesday!

It will be sunny and chilly for the next few days, then a pleasant warmup will approach for the weekend!

Lows will be in the low to mid-40s, and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

