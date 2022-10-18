Healthcare Pros
New UVA Health research could lead to better Alzheimer’s treatments

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with UVA Health are excited about a new finding that could lead to a better understanding and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and MS are believed to be caused by the brain’s inability to remove the buildup of toxins.

New research done on mice suggests there may be a way for the brain to cleanse itself.

“This molecule helps these cells in the brain. The immune cells, or only immune cells in the brain, helps to both phagocytosis, which basically means to eat and remove these compounds, or also kind of corral them into areas to help,” John Lukens said.

Researchers are hopeful this finding could lead to better preventative care and treatments.

