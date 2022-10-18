Missing Hampton toddlers found safe

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - Two Hampton kids at the center of an Amber Alert have been found safe.

Missing Child Update: Timothy Truitt , Jaxon and Adrianna Truitt have all been located and taken into custody safely. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 18, 2022

The Hampton Police Division says the kids were found with their father.

State police say Timothy Truitt separated himself and the children from their guardian at Walmart Sunday before taking off.

Timothy is now in police custody.

