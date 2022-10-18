Healthcare Pros
Missing Hampton toddlers found safe

The children’s father Timothy Truitt is in police custody.
The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt were found with their father Timothy Truitt.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - Two Hampton kids at the center of an Amber Alert have been found safe.

The Hampton Police Division says the kids were found with their father.

State police say Timothy Truitt separated himself and the children from their guardian at Walmart Sunday before taking off.

Timothy is now in police custody.

