Student stabbed on Henrico middle school grounds

Police say a juvenile has been taken to the hospital and a person of interest is in custody.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Brookland Middle School in Henrico County was locked down after a stabbing Tuesday morning.

Police say a school resource officer was at the school in the 9200 block of Lydell Drive when he was alerted to a stabbing incident on school grounds.

In an email to parents, the middle school’s principal said the school is on a “lock and teach” after a fight broke out between students, in which another student was stabbed.

The knife was quickly recovered and a person of interest is in custody.

One juvenile has been taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

