Jury convicts fake federal agent of soliciting children to send him sexually explicit photos

Eddie Joe Oglesby Jr. has been convicted by a jury after officials say he pretended to be a federal agent while soliciting porn from children. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man accused of pretending to be a federal agent to solicit pornography from children has been convicted by a federal jury.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Eddie Joe Oglesby Jr. created a fake identity to impersonate a federal agent. He used the fake identity to coerce underage girls to take sexually explicit photos of themselves and send the images to him online.

WCJB reports Oglesby would threaten to have the girls arrested, imprisoned, or killed if they did not comply while pretending to be an agent.

In September 2021, the FBI said it searched Oglesby’s home and found him with a young girl who ran away from home. His cellphone showed he was logged into multiple applications using the false identity.

Oglesby’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2023. He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, up to 30 years in federal prison on two counts, and a minimum mandatory sentence of 5 years, which could be up to 20 years on another count.

The FBI investigated the case with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Weatherford Police Department and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

