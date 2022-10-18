‘It will always feel like a nightmare’: Family mourns man killed in hit-and-run along Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Holding a photo close to her heart, Rebecca O’Berry remembers the big smile and heart her fiance, Skyler Steak, shared with those around him.

Skyler Steak and his fiance, Rebecca O'Berry. (Rebecca O'Berry | Rebecca O'Berry)

“He was beautiful and dorky,” O’Berry told NBC12. “He always had a big smile on his face, and he just, he loved everybody.”

O’Berry started dating Steak back on April 27, 2021, and the pair were planning on getting married on their anniversary date next year.

“He showed me what love was, and I showed him what love was,” O’Berry said. “It might not have been pretty all the time, but it was the most real thing.”

Family members are mourning after Skyler Steak was killed during a hit-and-run crash in Chesterfield. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

This vision for the future was cut short over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, O’Berry told NBC12 she walked to the store with her fiance to grab dinner.

As the pair crossed Midlothian Turnpike to return home, O’Berry said a nightmare unfolded before her.

“We waited for the cars to stop,” O’Berry said. “I was paying attention to the cars around us, and then suddenly, her headlights were all I saw, and I just screamed for him.”

The moments that unfolded soon after are engraved in Rebecca’s mind.

“I get up, and I see him laying there,” O’Berry said.

Chesterfield Police said a Kia Optima hit and killed Steak and injured O’Berry, who was taken to the hospital. Police said the driver of the Kia Optima, identified as Vivian Whiting-Bailey, stopped briefly and then left the scene.

As officers were on the scene investigating the crash, police said the driver came back. Whiting-Bailey was arrested for DUI and felony hit-and-run.

“I had to witness him die tragically in the most horrific way in front of me,” O’Berry said. “It will always feel like a nightmare to me.”

O’Berry said she hasn’t been able to sleep and get these moments out of her head, a moment leaving her and Skyler’s family heartbroken.

“Why would somebody do that?” said O’Berry. “It just feels like it’s unreal.”

The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate this crash and is asking anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660.

Skyler’s family has started a memorial and funeral fund through GoFundMe.

