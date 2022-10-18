Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘It was a lot to take in’: Parent reacts to Highland Springs school brawl

One mom says she’s unhappy with how the school division handled the situation.
Police say a security resource officer sprayed his pepper-spray to de-escalate the situation.
By Macy Moors
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A massive brawl at Highland Springs High School in Henrico has injured many students and one resource officer.

Henrico police confirm a fight between a group of students broke out around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Pepper spray used to break up fight; school resource officer assaulted

Police say a security resource officer sprayed his pepper spray to de-escalate the situation.

“To walk in there and see that many students crying, it was a lot to take in,” mother Monica Tinsley said.

Tinsley says her son was not physically involved in the fight but was sprayed with pepper spray.

Her son was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for his burns.

Tinsley says if it weren’t for her son calling fifteen minutes after the fight - she wouldn’t have known anything was happening.

She says the school didn’t notify families until an hour and a half after the altercation.

Principal Dr. Kenneth White sent out an email to families on Monday saying in part:

Springer Nation:

As a follow-up to this morning’s message, I want you to know that the school day ended peacefully and without further disruption to learning.

As individuals and as a school community, we are better than the behavior displayed by some of our students today. The altercation this morning escalated quickly and required the SRO to discharge pepper spray to de-escalate the situation. As a result, several students suffered side effects, and a lock and teach was necessary. I cannot emphasize this enough: we will not tolerate continued violence, and anyone involved in a fight will be disciplined.

Being a member of the Springer Nation is a privilege and a point of pride. We must not let the actions of a small group tarnish the reputation of our incredible students and school.

Thank you. Dr. Kenneth White

Tinsley says the email addressing Monday’s fight is not enough.

“I will say the cop that was on the video spraying everyone is an awesome person, but they should’ve had some better practices in place for when things like this happen,” Tinsley said.

Tinsley says her son is back at home healing from his burns. She says he won’t be in school for the next few days.

“Pray for our children. I mean that’s pretty much all you can really do,” Tinsley said.

Police say Monday’s altercation is still under investigation.

On Tuesday, Henrico school leaders say additional counselors will be on school grounds for students and staff.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt were found with their father Timothy...
Missing Hampton toddlers found safe
Vivian Whiting-Bailey of Chesterfield, was arrested for a DUI and felony hit and run after...
Woman charged with DUI in fatal Chesterfield hit-and-run
Shortly after 9 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to Highland Springs High School for a...
Pepper spray used to break up fight; school resource officer assaulted
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
When officers responded to South 22nd Street they found a man shot to death inside a car.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Shockoe Bottom shooting

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
2 men seriously hurt in Henrico double shooting
According to data from last year, RPS saw nearly 120 infractions where students were on their...
RPS to look at restricting cell phone usage
The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt were found with their father Timothy...
Missing Hampton toddlers found safe
Two men are in the hospital with serious injuries after they were shot at an apartment complex...
News to Know for Oct. 18: 2 men hurt in shooting; RPS looks at restricting cell phone usage; Highland Springs fight