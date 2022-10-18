Healthcare Pros
‘I get so excited to get here’: Elementary school nursing assistant recognized for kindness

By Anthony Antoine
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One former substitute teacher in King William County was such an asset one school created a position for her. Not to teach but to help out the nursing staff during the pandemic.

Acquinton Elementary School nursing assistant Crystal Madison is getting the thanks the teachers say she is more than deserving of.

Watch this week’s Acts of Kindness below:

One former substitute teacher in King William County was such an asset one school created a position for her.

