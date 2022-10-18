Healthcare Pros
Dominion Energy announces plans to turn vacant lot into clean energy park

One James River Plaza will soon be home to electric vehicle charging stations
By Emily Yinger
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -There’s now a plan for a vacant lot owned by Dominion Energy to turn the space at One James River Plaza into a clean energy park.

Dominion originally wanted to put another office building on the vacant lot called 700 Canal Place but tossed out the idea. They said it didn’t fit the company’s or the community’s needs.

“We sold about a fifth of our gas transmission business to Berkshire-Hathaway, and then there were the obvious changes that you’re seeing in workplaces around the world since the pandemic with more people working on remote or hybrid schedules,” said Craig Carper. He works as the Senior Communications Specialist for Dominion Energy.

Instead, the space will become a clean energy park with 28 electric charging stations that can give 200 miles of charge in just 15 minutes. The park will also include a solar canopy to charge those EV stations and green space for community events.

“There’s not a lot of green space downtown, so any opportunity that you’ve got to add green space to the downtown community, we think that’s a win for Richmonders,” Carper explained.

Dominion is still in the early stages of getting the project up and running, but the company is setting a timeline for when they want to start building the space.

“We need to file a special use permit with the city and then a development plan with the city of Richmond. After that, we hope to begin construction in 2023,″ Carper said.

Dominion said that it hopes to have the project mostly finished by 2024.

