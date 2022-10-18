City of Petersburg to host citywide cleanup

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Petersburg is planning to give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted junk such as trash, appliances or other bulky items that are no longer needed.

Accepted items include household trash, furniture, white appliances, carpet, food waste, grass, leaves, or brush. Prohibited items include hazardous/toxic waste, batteries, engine oil, paints, cleaning chemicals, herbicides/pesticides, liquid of any kind, tires, computers, monitors, printers or televisions.

Residents are welcome to drop off their junk as many times as they desire as long as the amount of junk can fit inside a pickup truck.

This event is free and open to all Petersburg residents only, commercial haulers and contractors are prohibited.

The cleanup sites listed below will be open between the hours of 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

Site 1: Cool springs Elementary 1450 Talley Avenue (Parking lot across from the school)

Site 2: Pleasants Lane 100 Pleasants Lane (Parking lot)

Site 3: Peabody middle school 725 Wesley street (Halifax street - parking lot)

Site 4: Pittman Annex Parking Lot 35 Pine Street (Wythe street lot)

Site 5: Blandford school 816 E Bank St (Parking lot)

Site 6: Legends Park 1937 Johnson road (Recreation parking area)

For more information or to volunteer for this event click here.

