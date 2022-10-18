Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Bird carcasses encased in cement statues seized en route to US

Agents broke open the statues decorated with puka shells and discovered two rotted bird...
Agents broke open the statues decorated with puka shells and discovered two rotted bird carcasses and 0.6 kilograms of suspected Elaeis Guineensis seeds encased inside.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) – Two bird carcasses and palm seeds encased in cement statues were seized by border protection agents earlier this month.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the shipment from Mexico City was en route to Odessa, Texas.

The package was vaguely disguised as a gift to a cousin “with crafts,” the agency said in a press release.

Authorities used an X-ray to examine the statues and realized they were filled with organic materials.

Agents broke open the statues decorated with puka shells and discovered two rotted bird carcasses and 0.6 kilograms of suspected Elaeis Guineensis seeds encased inside.

“To my knowledge, many of these types of “crafts” are belief-based,” acting Memphis Area Port Director Michael Johnson said. “The Yoruba, Santería or Osha religions use them, and are meant for luck or for curses.”

The bird carcasses present a risk of introducing diseases to U.S. poultry populations.

CBP said the birds and seeds were destroyed by steam sterilization.

“Whether the shipments make sense or not, we vigilantly intercept all contraband and other prohibited items to safeguard the American public,” Johnson said. “Hopefully our steam sterilization cleared away any bad spirits they may have drawn in.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt were found with their father Timothy...
Missing Hampton toddlers found safe
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Vivian Whiting-Bailey of Chesterfield, was arrested for a DUI and felony hit and run after...
Woman charged with DUI in fatal Chesterfield hit-and-run
Shortly after 9 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to Highland Springs High School for a...
Pepper spray used to break up fight; school resource officer assaulted
Henrico Police says one student is in critical condition.
Student seriously hurt in stabbing at Henrico middle school

Latest News

Eddie Joe Oglesby Jr. has been convicted by a federal jury in Florida after officials say he...
Jury convicts fake federal agent of soliciting children to send him sexually explicit photos
President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year
A "Cash for Candy" program is aiming to curb obesity rates this Halloween season by offering...
This company is offering cash for your Halloween candy
This event is free and open to Petersburg residents only
City of Petersburg to host citywide cleanup
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter hold newborn twins Emma and Julia Meehan.
Mom in labor finds out delivery nurses have same names as twin newborns