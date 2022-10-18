2 men seriously hurt in Henrico double shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - 2 men are in the hospital with serious injuries after police say they were shot at an apartment complex in Henrico’s east end.

Police were called to the Williamsburg Village Apartments around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed what happened is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.