Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

2 men seriously hurt in Henrico double shooting

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - 2 men are in the hospital with serious injuries after police say they were shot at an apartment complex in Henrico’s east end.

Police were called to the Williamsburg Village Apartments around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed what happened is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt are believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for missing Hampton toddlers believed to be in danger
Shortly after 9 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to Highland Springs High School for a...
Pepper spray used to break up fight; school resource officer assaulted
Vivian Whiting-Bailey of Chesterfield, was arrested for a DUI and felony hit and run after...
Woman charged with DUI in fatal Chesterfield hit-and-run
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
When officers responded to South 22nd Street they found a man shot to death inside a car.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Shockoe Bottom shooting

Latest News

The school board discussed an increase in violence in the district and how its related to what...
Richmond Public Schools to look at restricting cell phone usage
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying these four men.
Police search for suspects involved in armed gas station robbery
Children are now eligible for Covid-19 booster shots for ages 5 and up.
RHHD to open new Covid-19 booster clinics for children ages 5 and up
The finding from a study by the Joint Audit review and commission show that and it shows...
Study shows Petersburg and Richmond could sustain casino’s together