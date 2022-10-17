Woman charged with DUI in fatal Chesterfield hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A woman has been charged with driving under the influence after she fatally hit a pedestrian and injured another with her car Sunday evening.

The incident happened around the 7900 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Police say two pedestrians were crossing the roadway when they were both hit by a 2014 Kia Optima traveling west on Midlothian Turnpike. Police say the driver initially stopped at the scene but fled the area.

One of the pedestrians, 26-year-old Skyler Allen Steak of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers were investigating the scene, they say the Kia returned, and the driver, Vivian Whiting-Bailey of Chesterfield, was arrested for a DUI and felony hit and run.

She is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

