Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Youngkin announces plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crime

Flanked by law enforcement at an event in Norfolk, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his plan to...
Flanked by law enforcement at an event in Norfolk, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his plan to tackle crime.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Flanked by law enforcement at an event in Norfolk, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his plan to tackle crime.

“We do not ignore the problem. We do not sidestep it. We do not turn our head and ignore it,” said Youngkin.

Dubbed “Operation Bold Blue Line,” the plan has five parts. Youngkin will propose funding in the upcoming budget to fix wage compression issues for state law enforcement. Virginia State Police, for example, has more than 250 unfilled positions.

“We have a serious problem with staffing in our law enforcement agencies and we must get more badges on the street,” said Youngkin.

He also wants to funnel more funding to places that have community policing and violence reduction tactics already in place like Richmond. Youngkin also wants to spend $30 million on a nationwide recruitment campaign and fast-track any training for lateral recruits.

“What we know is that every community is unique and the solution to violent crime must be tailored to the reality on the ground,” said Youngkin.

Youngkin also wants to hire a handful of cross-trained prosecutors to help in a variety of cities including Richmond and Petersburg. The plan also calls on the General Assembly to reinstate the presumption against bail for repeat violent offenders.

“It is getting harder to get violent offenders off the street due in part to a lack of prosecutors and candidly in some cases prospectors who are unwilling to prosecute,” said Youngkin.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party of Virginia Spokesperson Gianni Snidle released the following statement: What the Governor fails to mention in his public safety plan is the number one reason for rising violent crime – guns. If the Governor is serious about curbing violent crime, then he would focus his efforts on getting guns off the streets.

Democrats have always been committed to public safety and supporting our local police departments. That’s why Virginia Democrats fought hard this past session to ensure that crucial gun safety measures remain in place and that people who commit violent crimes cannot access firearms and that our police departments are fully funded. All the while, Governor Youngkin and Republicans worked tirelessly to roll back several life-saving measures that would endanger our communities.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 9 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to Highland Springs High School for a...
Pepper spray used to break up fight; school resource officer assaulted
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Richmond Police on the scene of a shooting on Westover Hills Boulevard.
Two men suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting
Gunshots were reported on 2500 Phaup street
Shooting near Boys and Girls Club leaves 3 men hurt
When officers responded to South 22nd Street they found a man shot to death inside a car.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Shockoe Bottom shooting

Latest News

Richmond Police is investigating a string of shootings over the weekend.
‘It’s a little unsettling’: Community reacts to violent weekend of shootings in Richmond
Richard Gibson
New Kent man wanted for illegally recording woman
Police and the school confirmed no students or staff were harmed in the incident.
Police identify woman who died near Richmond elementary school
As Halloween approaches, expert offers tips on cutting costs
As Halloween approaches, expert offers tips on cutting holiday costs