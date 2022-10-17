Youngkin announces plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crime

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Flanked by law enforcement at an event in Norfolk, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his plan to tackle crime.

“We do not ignore the problem. We do not sidestep it. We do not turn our head and ignore it,” said Youngkin.

Dubbed “Operation Bold Blue Line,” the plan has five parts. Youngkin will propose funding in the upcoming budget to fix wage compression issues for state law enforcement. Virginia State Police, for example, has more than 250 unfilled positions.

“We have a serious problem with staffing in our law enforcement agencies and we must get more badges on the street,” said Youngkin.

He also wants to funnel more funding to places that have community policing and violence reduction tactics already in place like Richmond. Youngkin also wants to spend $30 million on a nationwide recruitment campaign and fast-track any training for lateral recruits.

“What we know is that every community is unique and the solution to violent crime must be tailored to the reality on the ground,” said Youngkin.

Youngkin also wants to hire a handful of cross-trained prosecutors to help in a variety of cities including Richmond and Petersburg. The plan also calls on the General Assembly to reinstate the presumption against bail for repeat violent offenders.

“It is getting harder to get violent offenders off the street due in part to a lack of prosecutors and candidly in some cases prospectors who are unwilling to prosecute,” said Youngkin.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party of Virginia Spokesperson Gianni Snidle released the following statement: What the Governor fails to mention in his public safety plan is the number one reason for rising violent crime – guns. If the Governor is serious about curbing violent crime, then he would focus his efforts on getting guns off the streets.

Democrats have always been committed to public safety and supporting our local police departments. That’s why Virginia Democrats fought hard this past session to ensure that crucial gun safety measures remain in place and that people who commit violent crimes cannot access firearms and that our police departments are fully funded. All the while, Governor Youngkin and Republicans worked tirelessly to roll back several life-saving measures that would endanger our communities.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.