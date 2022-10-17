Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Shooting near Boys and Girls Club leaves 3 men hurt

Gunshots were reported on 2500 Phaup street
Gunshots were reported on 2500 Phaup street(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in Fairfield Court Sunday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Phaup Street right outside the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond and Fairfield Cout Elementary.

Once on scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Then, a third victim showed up at the hospital.

Police said one of the men has life-threatening injuries.

