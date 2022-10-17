Shooting near Boys and Girls Club leaves 3 men hurt

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in Fairfield Court Sunday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Phaup Street right outside the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond and Fairfield Cout Elementary.

Once on scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Then, a third victim showed up at the hospital.

Police said one of the men has life-threatening injuries.

