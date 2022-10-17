Healthcare Pros
Richmond gas prices rise 8.5 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After weeks of steady declines, gas prices in Richmond continue to rise. The latest gas prices have risen by 8.5 cents per gallon, averaging $3.55 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 26.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.09 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.96 per gallon, which is an 87.0 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

