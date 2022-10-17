Pepper spray used to break up fight; school resource officer assaulted

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a fight that happened at a Henrico high school on Monday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire were called to Highland Springs High School after a school resource officer reported a fight.

Once on scene, officers learned that an altercation broke out between a handful of students, and quickly escalated into a large fight. A school resource officer used pepper spray to de-escalate the situation.

After using the pepper spray, several students received treatment for side effects, while others left the school.

Police say a school resource officer was assaulted and sustained minor injuries during the fight.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

