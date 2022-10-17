Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Chesterfield
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Chesterfield County.
The incident happened around the 7900 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7 p.m. Sunday night.
Police say a car was traveling west when the driver struck a pedestrian. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
No word tonight on possible charges for the driver.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
