Organization supporting Lupus research raises over $30,000 after two-year hiatus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Huge crowds gathered in downtown Richmond near the Bon Secours Training Center to raise money and support for Lupus Saturday.

The Walk to End Lupus Now, Richmond event kicked off after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

Event organizers said $33,000 for the Lupus Foundation of America was raised.

The Walk To End Lupus Now- Richmond supports Lupus research, treatment, and services for those impacted by the autoimmune disease which attacks the body’s own tissue and organ.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.