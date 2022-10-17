Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Organization supporting Lupus research raises over $30,000 after two-year hiatus

Walk to End Lupus Now, Richmond raised $33,000 for the Lupus Foundation of America.
Walk to End Lupus Now, Richmond raised $33,000 for the Lupus Foundation of America.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Huge crowds gathered in downtown Richmond near the Bon Secours Training Center to raise money and support for Lupus Saturday.

The Walk to End Lupus Now, Richmond event kicked off after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

Event organizers said $33,000 for the Lupus Foundation of America was raised.

The Walk To End Lupus Now- Richmond supports Lupus research, treatment, and services for those impacted by the autoimmune disease which attacks the body’s own tissue and organ.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police on the scene of a shooting on Westover Hills Boulevard.
Two men suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting
Gunshots were reported on 2500 Phaup street
Shooting near Boys and Girls Club leaves 3 men hurt
Hours of operation will return to a 7-day schedule.
The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way.
Man expected to survive following midnight shooting in Chesterfield
Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover after gun shots were heard near...
Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium

Latest News

Dino & Dragon stroll will team up with the local food bank as part of “Stomp Out Hunger”, an...
Dinosaurs and Dragons are strolling into Richmond
Find handmade gifts and decor at local shops, and warm up with a glass of wine or hot chocolate...
Light Up the Tracks in Downtown Ashland
The Giving Heart provides food, fellowship and essential items to those in need.
The Giving Heart to offer free meals on Thanksgiving day
Hours of operation will return to a 7-day schedule.
The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.