Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

News to Know for Oct. 17: Gun violence in Richmond; Voter registration deadline; Henrico Schools band showcase

Today is the deadline to register to vote if you want to cast your ballot for next month's big...
Today is the deadline to register to vote if you want to cast your ballot for next month's big mid-term elections.(WHSV)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to kick off the workweek!

1 dead, 1 hurt in Shockoe Bottom Shooting

Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Shockoe Bottom Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m. police were called to South 22nd Street for a reported shooting. Officers found a man shot to death inside a car when they arrived.

Shortly after, another man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.

Police said the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Slew of Violence

Since Sunday, Oct. 9, 11 people have been shot in the city.

Shooting near Boys and Girls club leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Three of those victims have died, and another 5 have life-threatening injuries.

Woman dies after shooting near Richmond elementary school

If you have any information about these shootings call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Gov. Youngkin’s New Public Safety Initiative

Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

This new initiative will be a part of his administration’s “Violent Crimes Taskforce.”

The governor will be joined by law enforcement and local leaders from across the Commonwealth.

Today’s announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Norfolk.

Today Is The Deadline To Register To Vote

Today is the deadline to register to vote if you want to cast your ballot in the November 8th General Election.

Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know about the 2022 elections

If you don’t you can still register and vote in the election, but you will have to use a provisional ballot instead.

Remember, the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 28th.

In-person early voting is underway now and runs until November 5th - which is the Saturday before Election Day.

Get Excited!!

Nine Henrico high school bands are set to perform tonight at the Henrico County Public Schools 2022 Band Showcase.

This event will also celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign.

It is free, but donations will be accepted for the Christmas Mother campaign. You can donate money, or nonperishables like canned goods, peanut butter, hats, gloves, and socks.

The event starts at 6:30 at J.R. Tucker High School.

Early Morning Rain

We’ll start with wet weather this morning but the rain chance drops off quickly after sunrise.

After the rain, we will see partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police on the scene of a shooting on Westover Hills Boulevard.
Two men suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting
Gunshots were reported on 2500 Phaup street
Shooting near Boys and Girls club leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Hours of operation will return to a 7-day schedule.
The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way.
Man expected to survive following midnight shooting in Chesterfield
Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover after gun shots were heard near...
Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium

Latest News

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.09 per gallon Monday.
Richmond gas prices rise 8.5 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
When officers responded to South 22nd Street they found a man shot to death inside a car.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Shockoe Bottom shooting
Monday Forecast: Early morning showers then a strong Cold Front late
Monday Forecast: Early morning showers then a strong Cold Front late
Henrico Schools Band Showcase happening Oct. 17
Henrico Schools Band Showcase happening Oct. 17