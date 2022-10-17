News to Know for Oct. 17: Gun violence in Richmond; Voter registration deadline; Henrico Schools band showcase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to kick off the workweek!

1 dead, 1 hurt in Shockoe Bottom Shooting

Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Shockoe Bottom Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m. police were called to South 22nd Street for a reported shooting. Officers found a man shot to death inside a car when they arrived.

Shortly after, another man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.

Police said the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Slew of Violence

Since Sunday, Oct. 9, 11 people have been shot in the city.

Three of those victims have died, and another 5 have life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about these shootings call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Gov. Youngkin’s New Public Safety Initiative

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

This new initiative will be a part of his administration’s “Violent Crimes Taskforce.”

The governor will be joined by law enforcement and local leaders from across the Commonwealth.

Today’s announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Norfolk.

Today Is The Deadline To Register To Vote

Today is the deadline to register to vote if you want to cast your ballot in the November 8th General Election.

If you don’t you can still register and vote in the election, but you will have to use a provisional ballot instead.

Remember, the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 28th.

In-person early voting is underway now and runs until November 5th - which is the Saturday before Election Day.

Get Excited!!

Nine Henrico high school bands are set to perform tonight at the Henrico County Public Schools 2022 Band Showcase.

This event will also celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign.

It is free, but donations will be accepted for the Christmas Mother campaign. You can donate money, or nonperishables like canned goods, peanut butter, hats, gloves, and socks.

The event starts at 6:30 at J.R. Tucker High School.

Early Morning Rain

We’ll start with wet weather this morning but the rain chance drops off quickly after sunrise.

After the rain, we will see partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.