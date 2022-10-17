Healthcare Pros
New Kent man wanted for illegally recording woman

Richard Gibson
Richard Gibson(Williamsburg Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a New Kent County man who allegedly recorded a woman without her consent last month.

Williamsburg police say Richard Lee Gibson, 59, attempted to place his cell phone between the legs of a woman without her knowledge in the 500 block of Richmond Road on Sept. 30.

Police were notified of the incident on Oct. 12 and have issued two misdemeanor warrants for Gibson’s arrest as of Friday, Oct. 14. He has been charged with illegally creating an image of another and possession of inappropriate items.

Police say Gibson is white, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with blue eyes and black hair.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

