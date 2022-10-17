Monday Forecast: Early morning showers then a strong Cold Front late

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll start with wet weather this morning but the rain chance drops off quickly after sunrise. Then another rain chance late in the day. A big chill arrives for tomorrow through Thursday.

Monday: Areas of rain in the morning, could linger through 9-10am. Partly sunny and dry midday. A few additional showers (and maybe a storm) are expected around 5-6pm. Storms possible SE VA. The late day rain chance is with A strong cold front that will bring an early winter feel tonight through much of the week. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. (Rain Chance: near 100% This morning, then another 60% shower chance this evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny much cooler. Lows in the mid-30s west of RVA and mid-40s east of RVA, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Morning frost or freeze possible. Mostly sunny and very cool. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Morning frost or freeze possible. Sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy with rain possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. Rain chance: 40%

