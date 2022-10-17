Man indicted for murder in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been indicted for the murder of another man and injuring a woman in a double shooting that happened in August.

Around 9:36 p.m. on Aug. 13, Richmond Police responded to the 900 block of St. Paul Street, where they found an adult man and a woman who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman had non-life-threatening injuries, but 18-year-old Jessie Crumble-Bullock died of his injuries at the hospital.

Police arrested 19-year-old Delmontae Lewis of Richmond near the scene and initially charged him with possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm with an extended magazine. A grand jury has now indicted Lewis for murder, malicious wounding, using a gun to commit a felony and shooting into an occupied structure.

Anyone with information about this shooting investigation is asked to call Detective N. Reese at 804-646-4105 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

