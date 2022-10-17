‘It’s a little unsettling’: Community reacts to violent weekend of shootings in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a violent weekend of shootings across the city.

Between Friday and Sunday, Richmond Police said there were eight shootings. Two people were killed, and 10 other adults were hurt during this timeframe.

One shooting happened on Friday when 26-year-old Imani Hill was shot and killed in front of Westover Hill Elementary.

On Saturday, an early morning shooting along Westover Hills Boulevard sent two men to the hospital, fighting for their lives.

On Sunday afternoon, three men were hurt during a shooting at Fairfield Court.

The latest shooting happened Sunday evening along the 00 block of South 22nd Street in Shockoe Bottom. Richmond Police said one person was found dead inside a car with a gunshot wound. A second person went to a local hospital with gunshot wounds stemming from this incident and is expected to recover.

Scan Peters was visiting his friends in their apartment near this street when he saw police cars lining the street.

“We walked up, and there was police cars. The block was all roped off,” he told NBC12. “It’s right next to my friends, and it’s a little unsettling for sure. Definitely think twice before parking down here or walking back and forth from Church Hill or something like that.”

Cruz Sherman with Virginians in Action said the community is upset over the recent string of violence.

“Everybody, Desiree, is extremely frustrated,” Sherman said. “They’re afraid the kids go out and play. They don’t want to let them go to stores or playgrounds, so, just like anywhere else right now, when you have this stuff going on, it heightens that fear level.”

Richmond Police said they followed up on numerous leads over the weekend and are investigating the cases of gun violence from this weekend.

In a statement, Chief Gerald Smith reminded the community that guns are not the solution, adding, “As a community, we must find more constructive ways of resolving conflict with each other.”

“What we’re having is adult children having tantrums and acting in a manner that’s unsafe for everyone,” Sherman said.

Sherman said his organization is brainstorming ways to curb the violence but said accountability starts with the community.

“If you see something, say something, and you can save some lives,” he said.

If you have any information or tips to share about these cases, you can give Crime Stoppers a call at 804-780-1000. Richmond Police also said the information could be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

