Hearing aids now available over-the-counter at retailers, pharmacies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some health experts call it a game-changer! For the first time, hearing aids are available over the counter, thanks to a rule change by the FDA.

The White House says that could save people as much as $3,000 per year.

Audiologists and hearing loss experts say this step isn’t just about accessibility. It’s increasing affordability.

If you are suffering from a more severe hearing issue, don’t expect over-the-counter hearing aids to be the quick fix you hoped for.

“As an audiologist, I’m excited about over-the-counter hearing aids because it will give access to some of those people who either can’t afford typical hearing aids or who don’t have the resources if they’re in a more rural area, so they don’t have access to get to an audiologist,” Dr. Kim Inajo with Richmond Hearing Doctors said.

Before this new FDA rule took effect, hearing aids required a trip to a licensed audiologist.

They could also burn a hole in your pocket, costing thousands of dollars just for a single ear to get fitted.

“I think part of it is also the stigma. I know nobody wants to wear a hearing aid,” Dr. Inajo said.

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, tens of millions of people have hearing loss, but only about 16% use a hearing aid.

Dr. Inajo says this could be due to expense but also the shame some associate with it. While she is happy that hearing aids will be more accessible, she says it is a lot of work to find the right fit.

“You don’t have that audiologist to care for them to make sure that it’s all fitting right, so we’re both excited and a little nervous about how things are gonna go,” she said.

The over-the-counter hearing aids are only for patients with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Dr. Inajo says oftentimes, you need to be tech-savvy to get them to work, which can be a struggle for the elderly population.

“The big thing with over-the-counter hearing aids is you don’t get any care. They’re completely self-fitting,” she said. “You’re using an app on your phone to fit them to a hearing test that you took through your phone, you have to figure out how they fit in your ear, the best size, and you’re making all the adjustments.”

Dr. Inajo says hearing loss is a serious issue, so you still may want to see a doctor first before heading off to the pharmacy.

Some pharmacies, such as CVS, are still waiting to get those hearing aids in stock but will have them available come November.

