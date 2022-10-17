Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Freeze likely Wednesday and Thursday morning

The highest chance for a freeze will be west of I-95 Wednesday morning
By Nick Russo
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re calling Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day as a winter chill arrives and our first freeze of the season is possible Wednesday and Thursday morning.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for much of central and southern Virginia because temperatures in the mid to low 30s will be cold enough to damage or kill tender plants.

Low temperatures Wednesday morning will reach the mid 30s in Richmond, and the low 30s in rural locations especially along and west of I-95.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as low temperatures drop...
A Freeze Watch is in effect for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as low temperatures drop into the mid to low 30s.(WWBT)

It’s a good time to harvest any fruit/vegetables left in your garden before the cold arrives! It will likely get even colder Wednesday night into Thursday with another freeze expected, potentially for a larger portion of central Virginia.

If we hit 32 degrees either night, it would be the earliest recorded freeze in 20+ years in Richmond! The average date of first freeze at RIC is November 1, and that date has been getting later on average because of global warming. But even in a warming world, we can still get occasional early season cold blasts.

Richmond usually sees its first freeze on average around November 1. If we hit 32 degrees...
Richmond usually sees its first freeze on average around November 1. If we hit 32 degrees Wednesday or Thursday it will be the earliest in 20+ years!(WWBT)

