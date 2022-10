RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will be stopping in Richmond early next year.

The comedian will perform at the Altria Theater as part of his “2023 and Me” tour on Feb. 14, 2023, starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. and start at $62.50.

