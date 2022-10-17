Beehive distribution program underway

Healthcare Pros
Beehives (file)
Beehives (file)(PCSO)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Have you heard the buzz? The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is rolling out beehives to people who want them.

It’s an effort to help pollinators procreate and spread further around the commonwealth.

The hives do not come with bees, but it takes one expense away if you’re looking to bee-keep.

“It also provides new opportunities for people to raise bees, get honey,” David Gianino, program manager and office of plant industry services, said. “And, ultimately, for bees to pollinate around those new establishments.”

You can apply from October 26 to November 10.

